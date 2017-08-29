Use the free DeepL Translator to translate your texts with the best machine translation available, powered by DeepL’s world-leading neural network technology. Currently supported languages are English, German, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Dutch, Polish, Russian, Japanese, and Chinese.
Type, paste text, or drop document here. (English, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Dutch, Polish, Russian, Japanese, Chinese)Type or paste text here. (English, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Dutch, Polish, Russian, Japanese, Chinese)
&
Translate your Word (.docx) and PowerPoint (.pptx) files with DeepL Translator.
Translate your Word (.docx), PowerPoint (.pptx) and .txt files with DeepL Translator.
No matches for this word in the Linguee dictionary.
Tech giants Google, Microsoft and Facebook are all applying the lessons of machine learning to translation, but a small company called DeepL has outdone them all and raised the bar for the field. Its translation tool is just as quick as the outsized competition, but more accurate and nuanced than any we’ve tried.
A quick test carried out for the combination English-Italian and vice versa, even without any statistical pretensions, allowed us to confirm that the quality of the translation is really good. Especially from Italian into English.
Personally, I'm very impressed by what DeepL is able to do and yes, I think it's really great that this new stage in the evolution of machine translation was not achieved with software from Facebook, Microsoft, Apple or Google, but by a German company. We like to make ourselves a little bit small and pretend that there is no one in this country who can stand up to the big players. DeepL is a good example that it is possible.
DeepL from Germany could surpass Google Translate
WIRED's quick test shows that DeepL's results are indeed in no way inferior to those of the high-ranking competitors and, in many cases, even surpass them. The translated texts often read much more fluently; where Google Translate forms completely meaningless word chains, DeepL can at least guess a connection.
DeepL uses cookies. For further details, please read our Privacy Policy.
A new version of this page is available. Please reload.
DeepL Pro company account
Logging into DeepL Pro company account...
Logging out of DeepL Pro company account...
Document translation limit reached
You cannot translate any more documents at the moment because you have reached your document translation limit for this month. (${period}).
Upgrade your plan to increase the number of documents you can translate.
Select an upgrade for your plan
Document translation limit reached
You cannot translate any more documents at the moment because you have reached your document translation limit for this month. (${period}).
Contact your team account administrator to increase the number of document translations available.
(Team: ${teamName})
Continue
Document translation limit reached
You cannot translate any more documents at the moment because the document translation limit for this month has been reached. (${period}).
Continue